Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CAO Sells 867 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ST traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

