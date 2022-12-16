Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

SWKS traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $163.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $160,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

