Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Director Sells 527 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $17,053.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,579 shares in the company, valued at $51,096.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. 373,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,292. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About The Liberty Braves Group

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

