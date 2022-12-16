Insider Selling: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 35,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,369.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Insurance Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 613,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About United Insurance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

