Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.