Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $308.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $245.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE INSP opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -139.71 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $272.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day moving average of $199.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after buying an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,780,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.