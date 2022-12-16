Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic Buys 4,000 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $62.80. 530,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.17. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Integer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Integer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Integer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Integer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

