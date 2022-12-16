Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic Buys 4,000 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Integer Price Performance
Shares of ITGR stock traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $62.80. 530,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.17. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.15 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Featured Stories
