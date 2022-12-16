Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.63.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART opened at $56.36 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $4,268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.