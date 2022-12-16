Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a reduce rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $264,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $3,060,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.