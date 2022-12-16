Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.73.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

