Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 400 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $69.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 543.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,238,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,850,000 after purchasing an additional 569,859 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

