Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Intuit by 39.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 36,382.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 229,211 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Down 5.3 %

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $396.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.76. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

