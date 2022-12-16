Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.8% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

