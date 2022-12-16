Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Boosted by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 1,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,361. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

