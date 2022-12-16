Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.45. 271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,777. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $95.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,466 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 96,852 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

