Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.40. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.06.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.