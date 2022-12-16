Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $276.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

