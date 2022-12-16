Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,501,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.