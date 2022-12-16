Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Holdings Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 8.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Shares of RZV traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $101.04.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

