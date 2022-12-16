Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 115,709 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 65,778 call options.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4 %

TSM opened at $77.61 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The stock has a market cap of $402.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.



