Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 34,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,193% compared to the typical volume of 2,677 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a SEK 60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

ERIC stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Stories

