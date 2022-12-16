Investors Purchase High Volume of Gold Fields Put Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,190 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,949 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.22. 161,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,524,452. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

