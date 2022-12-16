Investors Purchase High Volume of Gold Fields Put Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,190 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,949 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.22. 161,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,524,452. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.