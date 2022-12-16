IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.91 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $518.23 million and $18.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000133 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

