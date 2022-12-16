Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $463.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.