Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Corning by 20,111.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 100.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

