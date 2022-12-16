IPVERSE Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $23,970.85 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $883.20 or 0.05097006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00504305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.60 or 0.29880293 BTC.

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

