iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000.

