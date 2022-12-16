iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,467,000 after buying an additional 762,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 367,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after buying an additional 342,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.20. 6,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $150.62.

