iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.261 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $151.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

