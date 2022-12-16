iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

