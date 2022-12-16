iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $129.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.