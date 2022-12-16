iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

