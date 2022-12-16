iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

DGRO opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

