iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,816,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 989,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

