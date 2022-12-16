iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Position Decreased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,041,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,509,000 after purchasing an additional 757,567 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,503,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,129,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,338,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,080 shares during the last quarter.

IXUS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. 31,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,400. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

