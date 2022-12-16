iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Helen Stephens Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Helen Stephens Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,387 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.13.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.