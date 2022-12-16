iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.02 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,110.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 480,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,960 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 1,152,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after buying an additional 397,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 444,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 136,018 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 124,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,185,000.

