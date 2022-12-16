iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYXF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. 30,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,006. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) by 486.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.