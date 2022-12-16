iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 21st

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 7,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,273. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.