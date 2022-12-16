iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,583 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633,300 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.