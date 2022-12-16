iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Cut by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,729,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 14.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Gold Trust worth $77,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 156,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.