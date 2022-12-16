iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTI stock remained flat at $22.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

