iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

