iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 21st

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.