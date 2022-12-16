iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

