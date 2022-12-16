iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stake Trimmed by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after buying an additional 551,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 713,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 425,657 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,568,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,542. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.846 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

