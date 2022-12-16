iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 38,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 351,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $4,675,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $4,462,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

