iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $159,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWB traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

