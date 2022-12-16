iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.98% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $541,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 240,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $218.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,735. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

