iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Tiaa Fsb’s 4th Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,403 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 8.62% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $944,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,651. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

